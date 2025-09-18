Friday, September 19, 2025
Protest erupts against Greater Bengaluru Smart City

 Senior Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj led a protest on Thursday against the government’s ongoing Integrated Smart City project in Bidadi, expressing strong opposition to the initiative. The demonstration, held at Aizuru Circle, drew activists, workers, and leaders from various Kannada organizations, who raised slogans condemning the state government’s policies and voiced their concerns over perceived threats to local rights and culture.

Addressing the media, Vatal Nagaraj highlighted the importance of preserving democracy and referred to the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in establishing democratic governance. He claimed that current government actions are undermining democratic values and replacing them with caste-based administrative practices, citing similar trends in states like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand.

Nagaraj criticized the demographic changes in Bengaluru, asserting that the influx of non-Kannadigas in the city’s administration and governance marginalizes local communities. He warned that dividing Greater Bengaluru and handing control to outsiders threatens Kannada identity, local farmers, and regional culture. He strongly opposed the acquisition of agricultural land in Bidadi and surrounding areas, pledging full support for farmers resisting land takeover.

The protest also includeincludeed prominent leaders such as M. Jagadish, district president Jayakumar, taluk president V.N. Gangadhar, women’s leader Bhagyasudha, Dalit unit president K. Jayarama, and other key figures from the Vatal party. The group announced plans for intensified campaigns against the Smart City project if government policies continue to disregard local voices, emphasizing the need to protect Kannada culture, language, and farmers’ rights.

