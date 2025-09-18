Bengaluru West strengthens ward operations

Dr. Rajendra K.V., Commissioner of Bengaluru West City Corporation, conducted an inspection of the mustering point at Ward No. 36 in Mathikere on Thursday, emphasizing the need for streamlined operations and effective civic management. The visit focused on ensuring that ward-level staff operate efficiently, maintain proper records, and respond promptly to public grievances.

During the inspection, the Commissioner reviewed administrative procedures and interacted with officials to assess the implementation of services at the ground level. He directed staff to adhere strictly to guidelines for record-keeping, monitor daily activities, and ensure that citizens’ complaints are addressed without delays. Dr. Rajendra stressed that accountability and transparency are critical for maintaining public trust in municipal services.

Officials at the mustering point briefed the Commissioner on ongoing initiatives, including sanitation drives, waste management, and community support programs. The visit also highlighted the importance of coordination among various departments to provide smooth and uninterrupted services to residents.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the West City Corporation to enhance civic service delivery across all wards. Authorities have reiterated the need for staff training, technology-enabled monitoring, and proactive public engagement to maintain high standards of efficiency and accountability. Residents of Mathikere are expected to benefit from improved service quality and timely grievance redressal following these measures.