FIR ordered against congress MLA Rajegowda

The Special Court of People’s Representatives has directed the registration of an FIR and a formal investigation against Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda on charges of possessing disproportionate assets. The court’s order also includes Rajegowda’s wife, Pushpa Rajegowda, and son, Rajdev Rajegowda, in the investigation, following allegations of illegal acquisition of land worth Rs 124 crore at undervalued prices.

The case was Initiated after BJP leader Dinesh Hosur filed a petition demanding a probe into the MLA’s alleged accumulation of disproportionate wealth. After hearing the petition, the Special Court ruled in favor of registering the FIR and conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

As per the court directive, the Chikkamagaluru Lokayukta officials have been tasked with carrying out the investigation and are required to submit their report within two months. The inquiry will examine the acquisition of assets by Rajegowda and his family, with a focus on the alleged irregularities in land purchases and other financial dealings.

The FIR and investigation reflect increasing scrutiny of public representatives accused of amassing wealth beyond their declared means. Authorities are expected to examine property transactions, bank statements, and other financial records to establish the legitimacy of the assets. Legal experts noted that the involvement of close family members, including the wife and son, could extend the investigation to all associated transactions and highlight patterns of alleged wrongdoing. The court’s decision Is seen as a significant step toward transparency and accountability of elected officials, sending a strong message that alleged financial misconduct will be closely examined. Rajegowda and his family now face the legal process as authorities conduct a comprehensive probe into the allegations.