Vishnuvardhan birthday celebration halted

Fans urged to stay away as court delays event permission.

On Thursday, celebrations planned for the late actor Vishnuvardhan’s birthday at Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru were put on hold after the court did not grant permission for the event. Fans had eagerly gathered at the studio, located on the actor’s revered grounds, hoping to commemorate his birth anniversary with special events and tributes.

The Vishnuvardhan Punyabhoomi Trust had filed a petition in the High Court seeking approval to hold the celebrations at the studio premises. The court hearing, however, has been postponed to November 4, leaving fans disappointed. In the meantime, authorities have installed barricades around the studio gates to prevent any gatherings and maintain public order.

Fans expressed their eagerness to celebrate Vishnuvardhan’s legacy, but the legal proceedings have temporarily restricted access to the site. The Trust has assured that it is coordinating with the authorities and the court to ensure that the event can be conducted safely once approval is granted.

Security personnel remain stationed at the studio, and officials have urged the public to avoid assembling near the premises until the matter is resolved. The incident underscores the challenges of organizing large public events at private or heritage locations without proper legal clearance. Vishnuvardhan, a celebrated Kannada actor, continues to inspire fans across Karnataka, and enthusiasts are expected to attend the rescheduled celebrations once court permission is granted. The Trust has requested patience from admirers while legal procedures are completed.