50% Subsidy to Boost Small Food Processing Enterprises



Scheme aims to strengthen women’s economic growth and generate local employment

Gadag

A 50 percent subsidy is available for entrepreneurs under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Prime Minister’s Small Food Processing Enterprises Regulatory Scheme (PMFAAE), jointly implemented by the Central and State Governments. The scheme offers an opportunity to start new food processing units or expand existing ones, with a subsidy of up to Rs. 15 lakh alongside bank loans, encouraging the public to make use of the benefits, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.R. Duragesh.

He was addressing a district-level awareness programme on PMFAAE, organised in collaboration with the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Agriculture Department, Agricultural Technology Management Institute (ATMA), National Edible Oil Campaign, and KPEC Limited, Bengaluru.

Dr. Duragesh urged farmers to plan crops that provide higher economic returns, adopt modern technology, and take guidance from the Agricultural University and Agriculture Department. “It is important for farmers to become financially strong. Eligible beneficiaries should utilise the Atmanirbhar Yojana to establish bakeries, salt powder units, or food processing enterprises. With proper guidance, they can achieve financial stability,” he said.

During the programme, congratulatory letters were presented to farmers, while loan sanction letters were distributed to entrepreneurs. A short film showcasing the success stories of PMFAAE beneficiaries was also screened. Entrepreneurs such as Rajeshwari Badni of Mulgund and Vasudeva Illur shared their experiences, highlighting how the scheme had supported their ventures.

Box:

The PMFAAE scheme is highly beneficial, with banks extending support through loans. Farmers should focus on cultivating crops based on market demand to strengthen opportunities in food processing, said Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary C.R. Mundaragi.