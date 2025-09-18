Take Care of Health Along with Education: Principal Dr. J. Kariappa Malige

Maintaining good health is vital for concentration and overall development, says Principal

Chitradurga

Students should prioritize their health along with academics and contribute to creating a healthier society, said Dr. J. Kariappa Malige, Principal of Government Arts College (Autonomous).

He was speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of First Aid Day at the Government Arts College in the city. The event was jointly conducted by the Indian Red Cross District Branch, National Service Scheme (NSS), Youth Red Cross, and Saukhya Health and Skin Care Association.

Delivering the keynote, Resource Person Dr. Santosh Ujjanappa highlighted the significance of First Aid Day and guided students on handling emergencies such as accidents, burns, fire mishaps, fainting, bone fractures, and trampling. He won the students’ attention with a live demonstration on responding to heart attacks and cardiac arrest, emphasizing the importance of timely intervention.

Dr. Pradeep, Youth Red Cross Coordinator, introduced the programme. Dr. V. Prasad and P.B.K. Basavaraj, NSS Programme Officers, felicitated the guests and resource persons.

The event witnessed participation from Red Cross Chairperson Gayathri Shivaram, Vice-Chairperson E. Arun Kumar, Secretary Mazahar Ullah, and Directors Shivaram, S.V. Gurumurthy, Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy, among others.

Box:

Speaking on the occasion, Basavarajappa of the District Hospital addressed the youth on the dangers of infectious diseases and methods of prevention. He also sensitized students about the legal protection available to HIV/AIDS patients, stressing the need to view the issue from a humanitarian perspective.