Take Steps to Make District Pollution-Free: Basanagoudra Kotura

Clean Gadag Drive

Gadag

Steps should be taken to make the district, including Gadag-Betageri city, a clean and pollution-free district by creating awareness among the public, said Basanagoudra Kotura, Project Director of the Urban Development Cell.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day Information, Education and Communication (IEC) workshop under the Swachh Bharat (N) 2.0 Scheme for senior and junior health inspectors, sanitation supervisors, and community mobilizers at the Gadag Zilla Panchayat Hall on Thursday.

Kotura emphasized that health inspectors and sanitation staff should interact with the public politely while spreading awareness about environmental cleanliness. “Green and dry waste should be segregated, and steps must be taken to keep towns and cities beautiful and free from pollution. Awareness drives must extend to commercial complexes, hotels, markets, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, slums, and residential areas,” he said.

He also urged officials to perform their duties with commitment and sincerity, adding that those who excel in their work will be recognized with letters of appreciation.

The workshop was attended by Gadag-Betageri Municipal Commissioner Rajaram Pawar, Naragund Municipality Chief Officer Byali, Mulagund Town Panchayat Chief Officer Krishna, Rona Municipality Chief Officer Ramesh Hosamani, Naregal Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Nidasheshi, Shirahatti Chief Officer Savita, SWM Expert Kotresha Hubballi, and DUDC Manager Basavaraj Gulera.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Environment) Anand Badi of Gadag-Betageri Municipal Corporation explained the objectives of IEC activities. The Assistant Executive Engineer (Environment) of Tumakuru gave a detailed presentation on the guidelines of the Swachh Bharat Mission, highlighting the role of community mobilizers and the importance of creating awareness among citizens for long-term cleanliness.