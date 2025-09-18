Priority Given to Development Along with Guarantee: MLA Basavaraj Shivannavara

Haveri

The state government has accorded equal priority to both development works and guarantee schemes, said MLA and State Forest Development Corporation Chairman Basavaraj Shivannavara.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly built Anjaneya Community Hall in Hosalli village of Gudda, Ranebennur taluk, constructed under the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Backward Classes Welfare Department. He also performed the bhoomi puja for CC road and gutter works in the village.

“It is not right for the opposition to allege that development is neglected due to guarantee schemes. In the last two and a half years alone, Hosalli village has seen development projects worth Rs. 1.48 crore,” Shivannavara said.

SR Patil, Vice Chairman of the Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority, added that village-level meetings will soon be held to spread awareness of guarantee programmes. He noted that 6,700 graduates in Haveri district have registered for the Yuvanidhi scheme, but many have been hesitant to attend training sessions and related meetings.

The programme was attended by Agriculture University Syndicate Member Veerana Gowda Police Gowdra, Gram Panchayat President Gangamma Goni Math, Vice President Bharama Gowda Kudupali, Ravi Ukkunda, Raman Gowda Patila, Shekharappa Emmera, Ningaraja Kummura, Manjanna Anveri, PDO Nagaraja Ukkadagatri, Nirmithi Kendra Planning Engineer H.D. Shanthakumar, Gram Panchayat members, and villagers.

Shivannavara urged residents to make full use of the state’s welfare and development initiatives, assuring that both infrastructure works and guarantee schemes would progress in tandem for the balanced growth of the region.