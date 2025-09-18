State-Level Talent Award for Bibi Aisha

Dharwad

Bibi Aisha Maktunhusein Pathana, a 7th-grade student of Sushilatai Ajjayya Hiremath Kannada Higher Primary School in Amminabavi village, has been honoured with the State-Level Ideal Student Talent Award 2025 by the Karnataka State Aided Primary School Teachers’ Association (state unit) in Bengaluru.

The award was presented by School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa at a special function held at Mrityunjaya Sabha Bhavan, Ranebennur. The event was attended by Hanumanthappa (Honorary President), Rajagopal (State President), Bhimappa Malligawada (District Unit President), and M. Anjaneya (Rural Taluk President).

Sri Abhinava Shantaliga Shivacharya Swamiji, chairman of the school board, blessed Bibi Aisha, encouraging her to continue her academic excellence. The award recognises her outstanding talent, dedication, and potential, bringing pride to her school, family, and the wider community.