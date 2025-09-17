Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Death toll rises to 21

Dehradun

At least 21 people have died and 14 are missing after a deadly cloudburst and heavy rainfall struck parts of Uttarakhand late Monday night and early Tuesday. Torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods, especially near Sahastradhara and Mussoorie, cutting off both tourist spots from Dehradun.

Two bodies were recovered from the Song river and one from the Aasan river on Wednesday. Six people are feared trapped under debris in Phulet village near Sahastradhara, where rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police are ongoing.

The worst-hit areas include villages like Majada, Cahamsari, and Jamada, where residents fled to safety on foot. Authorities are supplying food and essential items to those affected.

Roads, bridges, hotels, and shops were severely damaged across the Garhwal region, disrupting traffic and emergency response. Seven pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were injured, and one remains missing after their vehicle overturned on the Badrinath Highway.

Locals described the chaos, saying they had little time to escape. “We just heard screams and whistles,” said one villager.

The Uttarakhand government has launched major relief efforts and is working to restore roads to deliver supplies like milk and other essentials.