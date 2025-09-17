Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeIndiaUttarakhand Cloudburst: Death toll rises to 21
India

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Death toll rises to 21

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
96

Dehradun

At least 21 people have died and 14 are missing after a deadly cloudburst and heavy rainfall struck parts of Uttarakhand late Monday night and early Tuesday. Torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods, especially near Sahastradhara and Mussoorie, cutting off both tourist spots from Dehradun.

Two bodies were recovered from the Song river and one from the Aasan river on Wednesday. Six people are feared trapped under debris in Phulet village near Sahastradhara, where rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police are ongoing.

The worst-hit areas include villages like Majada, Cahamsari, and Jamada, where residents fled to safety on foot. Authorities are supplying food and essential items to those affected.

Roads, bridges, hotels, and shops were severely damaged across the Garhwal region, disrupting traffic and emergency response. Seven pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were injured, and one remains missing after their vehicle overturned on the Badrinath Highway.

Locals described the chaos, saying they had little time to escape. “We just heard screams and whistles,” said one villager.

The Uttarakhand government has launched major relief efforts and is working to restore roads to deliver supplies like milk and other essentials.

Previous article
Majority may skip documents in electoral revision: EC
Next article
ED arrests ex-MUDA chief Dinesh Kumar in scam
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.