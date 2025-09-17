Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Dharmasthala Case: Skeletons Discovered Near Banglegudda Forest

Remains found near the “11th spot,” close to previous evidence site, where SIT collected bones of deceased

Belthangady

In a new development tied to the high-profile Dharmasthala case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has unearthed human skeletal remains near Banglegudda forest, close to the Netravati bathing ghats on Wednesday.

Officials say the recovery came shortly after SIT began search operations in the region Wednesday. The remains were discovered near what was previously identified as the “11th spot” by witnesses in the case, said to be in proximity to a location already cited for evidence bones – believed to be those of deceased persons – were collected by SIT personnel.

Local leader Vitthal Gowda had earlier claimed that several decomposed bodies or their remains were found when summoned to inspect the area, and this is reportedly the same general location. However, authorities have not yet confirmed if this newly located site is exactly the one mentioned by Gowda.

Search operations continue deeper into the forest area to determine whether there are more remains, and if any additional clues can be found that link these discoveries to the Dharmasthala investigations. Officials say more details will be released once formal identification and forensic analysis are completed.

