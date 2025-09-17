K’taka Guv Inaugurates Rotary Udyog Red Cross Blood Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the “Rotary Udyog Red Cross Blood Centre,” a joint initiative of Rotary Bangalore Udyog, KLE Hospital, and the Indian Red Cross Society, Karnataka State Branch.

Marking the occasion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, celebrated nationwide as “Seva Diwas,” the Governor said the centre embodies the philosophy that “service is the highest religion.”

Highlighting the role of the partner institutions, he praised the Red Cross for its service during disasters and health crises, Rotary International for its global contributions in health, sanitation, education, and polio eradication, and KLE Society for its pioneering work in healthcare and education. While KLE Hospital provided the infrastructure, Rotary Bangalore Udyog has equipped the facility, and the Indian Red Cross will manage operations.

Calling the blood bank a “sacred commitment to humanity,” Gehlot stressed the importance of a reliable blood supply in saving lives. “Blood donation is the greatest charity. It transcends religion, caste, and boundaries,” he said, urging citizens to make blood donation a mass movement. Sharing that both he and his son have donated blood several times, he appealed to all healthy individuals to contribute regularly.

“The Red Cross has only one religion – humanity – and one goal – the welfare of all. Let us build a compassionate, safe, and inclusive society,” the Governor concluded.

The event was attended by Basrur Rajeev Shetty, Bhaskar Rao, Dr. Prabhakar B. Kore, Rotary Governor Elizabeth Cherian, and other dignitaries.