India, EU to resume FTA talks Oct 6

India-EU talks

New Delhi

India and the European Union will hold the 14th round of negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) in Brussels from October 6 to 10, Commerce Ministry officials confirmed. Both sides remain committed to achieving a balanced and beneficial deal.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently said that while complete consensus may not be possible on every issue, he is confident the final outcome will be a “very good agreement.” Negotiators are engaged in continuous discussions to resolve pending differences.

The last round of talks was held in India between September 8 and 12, where EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen met with Goyal to assess progress. Among the EU’s main demands are tariff reductions in the automobile sector, where India currently imposes import duties exceeding 100 percent.

India had offered similar concessions to UK auto companies in a trade pact earlier this year, and the EU is hopeful of a comparable arrangement to strengthen access for European firms. Major auto manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz already have production bases in India, which could expand further with relaxed duties.

The EU has also stressed that the agreement is about more than trade, highlighting its potential to bring high-value investments and create thousands of new jobs in India.

With the upcoming round in Brussels, negotiators are expected to push harder to bridge gaps and advance towards the much-anticipated FTA, which could mark a significant milestone in India-EU economic relations.