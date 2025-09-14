Stalled Vehicle Sparks Heavy Traffic Jam Near Whitefield



Commuters heading towards Whitefield on Sunday experienced long delays after a vehicle broke down near Kadugodi, bringing traffic to a crawl for several hours. The incident, which took place during the afternoon, caused bottlenecks along the stretch as vehicles piled up behind the stalled automobile, forcing many to endure extended waits on the busy road.

Traffic police personnel rushed to the spot soon after being alerted and worked to regulate the flow of vehicles. They also arranged for the removal of the stalled vehicle, but by the time the road was cleared, traffic congestion had already spread across adjoining routes. Office-goers, weekend shoppers, and residents heading home were all caught in the gridlock.

Several commuters expressed frustration over being stranded in traffic, with public transport services including BMTC buses also badly affected. The disruption aggravated the usual weekend pressure in the Whitefield region, which is already notorious for inadequate road infrastructure and heavy vehicular movement. Even a minor breakdown causes hours of delay here. The roads are too narrow for the growing traffic, said a commuter stuck on the stretch.

Authorities later confirmed that the stalled vehicle was towed away and normal flow of traffic resumed in the evening. However, the episode once again highlighted the vulnerability of Bengaluru’s traffic system. Experts and civic observers have often pointed out that without better infrastructure and effective traffic management, such disruptions are bound to recur, especially in high-density corridors like Kadugodi–Whitefield.