Monday, September 15, 2025
Rajendra Cholan reviews facilities, calls for better management

Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Sri Rajendra Cholan on Sunday conducted an inspection of the historic K.R. Market premises, including surrounding areas and parking facilities, to assess current conditions and direct necessary improvements.

Accompanied by Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, Assistant Executive Engineers, Revenue Officers, and other senior officials, the Commissioner reviewed various aspects of the market’s functioning. He examined the state of infrastructure, crowd management systems, and overall cleanliness in and around the market area.

Officials noted that the inspection was aimed at addressing long-standing concerns related to congestion, sanitation, and parking, which continue to affect both traders and visitors. Cholan instructed the concerned departments to ensure prompt measures are taken to streamline operations and improve public convenience.

During the inspection, emphasis was placed on maintaining hygiene standards, upgrading basic amenities, and ensuring the efficient use of parking spaces. The Commissioner also urged officials to coordinate closely with vendors and the public to implement sustainable solutions.

City officials highlighted that such inspections play a key role in monitoring ground realities and translating civic policies into action. They added that improving facilities at K.R. Market would not only benefit daily users but also preserve the market’s significance as one of Bengaluru’s busiest and most iconic commercial hubs.

