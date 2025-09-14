Campaign stresses lifesaving role of helmets

A helmet is not just a rule but a lifesaver, this was the central message of a road safety awareness campaign held in KR Puram on Sunday. The initiative aimed to educate the public about the importance of using quality full-face helmets carrying the ISI mark, which ensures that helmets meet safety standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Organisers explained that wearing non-standard helmets or neglecting helmets altogether significantly increases the chances of severe head injuries in road accidents. They urged commuters to see helmets as essential safety gear rather than merely a legal requirement.

The awareness drive also highlighted the need for strict adherence to traffic rules, including wearing seatbelts, avoiding rash driving, and respecting pedestrian crossings. Authorities pointed out that while enforcement has improved in recent years, many riders still ignore basic safety norms, putting themselves and others at risk.

Officials from the traffic police participated in the campaign, interacting directly with two-wheeler riders. They warned that enforcement would be further tightened and penalties imposed on those who violate helmet rules. However, they stressed that long-term safety lies not just in enforcement but in creating a culture of responsibility among citizens.

According to traffic authorities, Bengaluru continues to record a high number of two-wheeler-related accidents, with head injuries being the leading cause of fatalities. The campaign concluded with an appeal to the public to embrace helmets and traffic rules as safeguards for their lives, rather than viewing them as restrictions.