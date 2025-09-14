Debt-Driven Suicide Claims Three Lives

A shocking case of family suicide due to debt burden emerged in Gonakanahalli village of Hosakote taluk on Sunday, leaving three dead and one critically injured. Police confirmed that the father and two children were killed, while the mother survived her suicide attempt and is undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Shivu (32), his daughter Chandrakala (11), and son Uday Surya (7). According to officials, Shivu had earlier sustained severe injuries in a road accident, which forced the family to take loans for medical expenses. As debts mounted and repayment became difficult, the couple allegedly decided to end their lives.

Investigations revealed a chilling sequence of events. The mother first killed her husband and two children by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon. She then attempted to hang herself, but the rope gave way, leaving her alive. Villagers rushed her to the Hosakote Government Hospital, where doctors said she was in a critical but stable condition.

Police sources said the family might have feared that if the parents alone died, the children would be left without support, leading to the drastic decision.

The Hosakote police registered a case and began probing the circumstances. The incident has left the local community in shock, with neighbours and relatives struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. Authorities stated that the case once again highlighted the crippling effects of financial distress and the urgent need for social and economic support systems for vulnerable families.