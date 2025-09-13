Karnataka launches nation’s first cyber command

In a decisive move to combat the growing menace of online fraud, the Karnataka government has inaugurated the country’s first Cyber Command Center, marking a milestone in India’s fight against cybercrime.

With more than 16,000 cybercrime cases pending investigation across the state, the High Court had earlier directed authorities to implement stronger preventive measures. Responding to this, the state government has established a specialized command center equipped with advanced technology and structured into four dedicated wings. The Cyber Crime Wing will serve as the primary unit for registering complaints, detecting criminal activity, and carrying out investigations. Complementing it is the Cyber Security Wing, which focuses on tackling bank fraud, hacking of social media accounts, and breaches in software systems.

The third division, the IDTU Wing (Investigation and Detection of Technical Units), is tasked with tracking IP addresses and identifying digital footprints of cybercriminals. This unit will play a key role in tracing the origins of fraudulent activities, ensuring swifter detection and enforcement.

Equally crucial is the Training, Capacity Building, and Public Awareness Wing, designed to prepare officers through specialized training modules, strengthen their technical expertise, and update them on emerging technologies. This wing will also run campaigns to raise awareness among citizens, especially students, about safe practices online and the risks of digital fraud.

Officials believe the establishment of the Cyber Command Center will not only speed up investigations but also significantly reduce the rising number of cybercrimes, offering Bengaluru and Karnataka a stronger, more secure digital environment.