Bengaluru boy undergoes scarless heart surgery

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, an 11-year-old boy underwent a rare scarless heart valve replacement at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. The minimally invasive procedure involved only a small two-inch incision under the armpit, eliminating the need to cut open the chest bone, which is typical in traditional open-heart surgeries.

Dr. Sudarshan G T, Additional Director of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Fortis Hospital, explained that the surgical technique, known as transaxillary aortic valve replacement, significantly reduces postoperative pain, accelerates recovery, and offers a superior cosmetic outcome, making it especially suitable for young patients. “This method minimizes infection risks and promotes faster healing, while avoiding permanent chest scars,” he said.

Minimally invasive valve surgeries remain rare in India, accounting for only two to three per cent of all cardiac procedures, highlighting the significance of this case in paediatric cardiac care. Doctors noted that traditional open-heart surgeries require cutting the sternum, leading to longer recovery times and visible scarring, which can have both physical and psychological effects on children. The successful surgery represents a major advancement In cardiac care, offering hope for children with heart valve conditions who may benefit from less invasive techniques. Medical experts emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about such procedures to improve accessibility and outcomes for young cardiac patients across the country.