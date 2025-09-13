Himachal struggles as rains wreck roads, power

Shimla

Himachal Pradesh remains battered by heavy monsoon rains, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming widespread damage across the state. As of Saturday morning, 574 roads are blocked, 389 power transformers are disrupted, and 333 water supply schemes remain out of service.

Since June 20, the monsoon has claimed 386 lives. Of these, 218 deaths were directly linked to landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses. Another 168 deaths came from road accidents, which increased sharply due to slippery surfaces and damaged hill highways.

Districts Kullu and Mandi are among the worst-hit, with 174 and 166 road blockages, respectively. Shimla reported 48 closed routes, while Kangra has 45, Chamba 44, and Sirmaur 28. National highways like NH-03, NH-305, and NH-503A have also been disrupted, cutting off high-altitude valleys and tourist regions.

On the power front, Kangra faced 176 transformer failures, Kullu 138, and Mandi 64, leaving large rural areas without electricity. Water supply services are also severely hit, with Shimla alone reporting 73 schemes down, followed by Mandi with 52 and Chamba with 21. Many households now depend on tankers for daily needs.

Officials said restoration teams from the PWD, State Electricity Board, and Jal Shakti Department are working around the clock. However, fresh landslides and ongoing rainfall are slowing progress.

The SDMA has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel, warning of dangerous stretches prone to landslides and falling rocks. Authorities cautioned that risks remain high as monsoon activity is expected to stay active until mid-September.