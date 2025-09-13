Adityanath warns small issues can escalate quickly

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday stressed the importance of resolving small problems on time, warning that neglect can lead to major crises. Referring to the recent unrest in Nepal, he said unresolved issues there grew into a violent movement that stalled development and caused heavy losses.

Speaking at the foundation day event of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Adityanath said leaders must listen patiently to grievances and act with sensitivity. “Public representatives face anger from people, but it is our duty to respond with rational solutions,” he noted.

Turning to healthcare, he urged doctors to show compassion toward patients and their families. He said hospitals must address basic needs like ambulance services and blood availability, as these small gaps can become major problems if ignored. “We also face situations of hostility, just like doctors do. The answer lies in understanding problems and finding proper solutions,” he explained.

Adityanath also highlighted how unrest in Nepal grew from a ban on social media, which quickly turned into a broader campaign against corruption. The protests resulted in 51 deaths, including that of an Indian national, and toppled the K P Sharma Oli government. Parliament, government offices, and homes of leaders were set ablaze.

He stressed that such examples show why proactive and sensitive governance is essential. On Friday, Nepal swore in former chief justice Sushila Karki as its first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, bringing temporary stability after days of turmoil.