IT department raids Pothys showrooms in city



Bengaluru

Income Tax officials raided Pothys showrooms in Bengaluru on Friday over suspected tax evasion. Raids took place at two outlets — Timber Yard Layout on Mysuru Road and in Gandhinagar. Around 25 officials searched the Mysuru Road store, while 30 others inspected the Gandhinagar branch. The showrooms are owned by a Tamil Nadu-based businessman. The investigation is being led by IT officials from Chennai. Pothys operates several branches across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other regions. The raids are part of a wider probe into financial irregularities. Authorities have not yet released further details on the findings.