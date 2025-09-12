Saturday, September 13, 2025
IT department raids Pothys showrooms in city

Bengaluru

Income Tax officials raided Pothys showrooms in Bengaluru on Friday over suspected tax evasion. Raids took place at two outlets — Timber Yard Layout on Mysuru Road and in Gandhinagar. Around 25 officials searched the Mysuru Road store, while 30 others inspected the Gandhinagar branch. The showrooms are owned by a Tamil Nadu-based businessman. The investigation is being led by IT officials from Chennai. Pothys operates several branches across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other regions. The raids are part of a wider probe into financial irregularities. Authorities have not yet released further details on the findings.

