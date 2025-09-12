Trump says Charlie Kirk’s shooter now in custody

Kirk was fatally shot during a Utah debate, struck by a rooftop sniper in targeted assassination

Washington DC

The FBI has identified Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old man from Utah, as the main suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Robinson was reportedly turned in by his own father after evading police and federal agents for more than 24 hours following Wednesday’s fatal shooting.

Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University in Orem when a sniper fired a single shot from an elevated position, about 200 yards from the university’s Losee Center. Authorities had released grainy surveillance images showing a man in dark clothing, sunglasses, and a baseball cap, which led to the manhunt.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest during an interview, stating with “a high degree of certainty” that Robinson was in custody. He added that someone close to the suspect played a key role in his capture. Trump also called for the death penalty, describing Kirk as “the finest person” and comparing him to a son.

Trump said Kirk’s influence on young people was unmatched and praised his leadership of Turning Point USA, which helped support Trump’s 2024 return to the White House. The president stressed that Utah’s laws allow the death penalty, and he believed it should apply in this case.

The FBI and the US Justice Department have not yet issued formal statements on the arrest but announced that a press briefing would be held later in the day.

The killing of Charlie Kirk has shocked political circles across America, sparking debates over political violence and security for public figures.