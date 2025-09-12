Zakharova said Ukraine’s independence was internationally recognized, including by Russia, and claimed Ukraine abandoned 2022 peace deal guarantees under British influence after initially accepting them

Moscow

Russia on Friday declared that the United States, under President Donald Trump, has “every opportunity” to influence Ukraine to end the ongoing conflict by addressing its root causes.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, stressed that Washington could encourage Kyiv to restore peace and return to what she described as the “origins of its statehood.” She argued that Ukraine’s security would be best ensured through a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status, first outlined in its 1990 Declaration of State Sovereignty.

Zakharova noted that this position formed the basis of Ukraine’s independence and its international recognition, including by Russia. She added that a draft peace deal discussed in spring 2022 contained similar guarantees, which Ukraine initially accepted but later abandoned under British influence.

The Russian diplomat underlined that Kyiv has long celebrated the 1990 declaration as a proud part of its statehood. “This is what guarantees Ukraine’s security and could be the key to peace,” she said, calling on global powers to support such a framework.

Russia’s renewed emphasis on Ukraine’s neutral status comes as the war continues with no clear resolution in sight. Moscow has consistently accused Western allies of prolonging the conflict by providing military and political backing to Kyiv.