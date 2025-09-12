Blue Waters Partnership

India, Norway begin maritime security dialogue

Oslo

India and Norway on Friday held their first Maritime Security, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Dialogue in Oslo, focusing on strengthening cooperation for a safe and secure maritime environment.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Muanpuii Saiawi, while the Norwegian side was headed by Jon Elvedal Fredriksen, Director General for Security Policy and the High North. Discussions centered on upholding international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to support peace, stability, and economic growth in maritime affairs.

Both sides reviewed ongoing initiatives and agreed to enhance cooperation in countering illicit maritime activities, safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure, and reinforcing regional and global security mechanisms. They also exchanged views on disarmament, non-proliferation, and multilateral cooperation. The next round of talks will be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

The dialogue comes amid growing international concern about maritime security and the protection of sea routes vital for global trade. India has increasingly partnered with Nordic nations on sustainable maritime practices and regional security.

On the political front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on his recent re-election. Modi expressed optimism about further strengthening the India-Norway partnership across various sectors. Norway’s Labour Party-led coalition secured victory in this week’s general elections, even as the Progress Party gained support.

Earlier in June, India’s Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met Norwegian ministers during the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo to explore cooperation in shipping, fisheries, and ocean policy. The latest dialogue signals a deeper strategic alignment between New Delhi and Oslo in maritime and security domains.