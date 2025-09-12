DCM  D.K. Shivakumar Offers Bagina to Bhadra Reservoir

K’taka DCM D.K. Shivakumar offered Bagina at the Bhadra Reservoir in Shivamogga district and addressed key irrigation and funding issues.

Shivamogga

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday offered Bagina at the Bhadra Reservoir (BRP Dam) in Bhadravathi taluk, Shivamogga district, and inaugurated a new tourist guesthouse near the dam. Speaking at the event, he called the Bhadra Reservoir the lifeline for five districts and expressed satisfaction at its full capacity in July. Responding to BJP criticism, he said drought allegations against Congress governments were mere political attacks.

Shivakumar humorously told cheering supporters that he came only to offer Bagina but was asked to deliver a speech. He noted that special grants had already been sanctioned for Bhadravathi, with ministers and MLAs working collectively for farmers and the public.

He criticised the Union Government for failing to release the promised ₹5,300 crore irrigation grant despite repeated assurances. He accused BJP MPs of remaining silent, preventing funds from reaching Karnataka. On the Alamatti Dam issue, Shivakumar said the Supreme Court verdict permits raising its level from 519 to 524 metres and challenged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to respect the judgment, saying no one can stop Karnataka from exercising its rights.

He clarified that the state would not politicise drinking water projects and would consult farmer leaders. He also urged the Centre to approve the Mahadayi project to begin work immediately. Ministers S.S. Mallikarjun, MP Prabha Mallikarjun, and local MLA Sangamesh accompanied him at the event.