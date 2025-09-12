Alemaddis Eyayu, Jemal Mekonen to lead Delhi Marathon

New Delhi

Defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu and Ethiopian teammate Jemal Mekonen will headline the 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 12. The event is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race and promises exciting competition.

Jemal Mekonen, known for his multiple sub-60-minute finishes and a personal best of 58:33, will make his Indian debut. Mekonen, 29, was part of Ethiopia’s winning team at the 2017 World Cross Country Championships. He is also the reigning Seoul Marathon 2024 winner and twice finished fourth at the World Half Marathon Championships.

Kenya will send strong contenders including Paris Marathon winner Benard Biwott and Olympic silver medallist Ronald Kwemoi, who will make his half-marathon debut. Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese, a two-time Tokyo Marathon champion, will also compete.

On the women’s side, Alemaddis Eyayu aims to defend her title against tough rivals like Kenya’s Lilian Rengeruk and Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshanesh. The prize purse totals USD 260,000, with equal rewards for men and women. Champions in both categories will win USD 27,000 each.

Vivek Singh of Procam International expressed gratitude to sponsors, supporters, and athletes for making the event a major success for 20 years. The Delhi Half Marathon remains a top race on the global calendar.