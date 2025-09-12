Friday, September 12, 2025
Grealish wins premier league August player of month

New Delhi

Everton’s Jack Grealish has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for August after an excellent start to life at the club. The 30-year-old midfielder, who joined on loan from Manchester City this summer, secured the award through a mix of fan votes and expert panel decisions.

Grealish impressed immediately, leading the league with four assists in just two matches. In Everton’s opening game at Hill Dickinson Stadium, he set up both goals in a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. The following week, he created two more chances in a 3-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, helping the Toffees rise to fifth in the table.

This achievement made him the first Everton player ever to record multiple assists in consecutive Premier League matches. Grealish now has the opportunity to create history by becoming the first player in the league to provide two or more assists in three consecutive appearances when Everton face Aston Villa in Matchweek 4.

The award was presented at Finch Farm by Evertonian content creator Andy Castell. Grealish beat strong competition from Riccardo Calafiori, Hugo Ekitike, Marc Guehi, Erling Haaland, Joao Pedro, Antoine Semenyo, and Dominik Szoboszlai. He is the first Everton player to win the monthly award since Dominic Calvert-Lewin in September 2020. Everton head coach David Moyes praised Grealish’s impact, saying the midfielder exceeded expectations. “Some of his football has been really good.

