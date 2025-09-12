Liverpool’s Isak to play limited minutes in early season

New Delhi

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that new signing Alexander Isak will play limited minutes at the start of the season. The Swedish striker joined Liverpool for a British transfer record fee but has not played competitive football since last season, following his move from Newcastle United.

Isak missed pre-season and was not part of Newcastle’s summer tour, and has not featured in Liverpool’s first three league games. Slot praised Sweden’s coach Jon Dahl Tomasson for managing Isak carefully during the international break, avoiding injuries by limiting his playing time.

Slot said the same cautious approach will be taken at Liverpool, explaining that Isak missed months of training and needs time to build fitness. “Don’t expect him to play 90 minutes every game soon,” Slot said, stressing the club signed Isak for the long term, not just short-term impact.

Slot also praised Harvey Elliott, who recently moved to Aston Villa on loan. He highlighted Elliott’s positive attitude and contribution to Liverpool’s recent successes, including the Premier League title and cup wins.

The coach expects Elliott to showcase his talent at Aston Villa and remains focused on gradually integrating Isak for the season ahead. Fans are advised to be patient as Isak settles into the team.