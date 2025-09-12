IOA president PT Usha calls for grassroots development

Modern Sports Revolution

New Delhi

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha said India’s journey to becoming a global sporting nation depends on consistent achievements and adopting modern tools like sports science, data analysis, nutrition, and recovery methods. Speaking at the PlayCom 2025 summit, she stressed that technology can sharpen skills, but character, resilience, and integrity define champions.

Usha urged India to move beyond cricket’s dominance and aim for excellence in athletics, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, and more. She highlighted the need for cultural change where sport is part of daily life, not limited to big tournaments. “Every school should provide time and space for play, every community should have safe grounds, and parents must view sports as an opportunity, not a risk,” she said.

Reflecting on her own career, Usha recalled missing an Olympic bronze in 1984 by one-hundredth of a second, a moment she described as proof that Indian women could compete with the world’s best. She said grassroots talent lies in small towns and villages, where children already show determination but lack opportunities, facilities, and encouragement.

Usha emphasized that India’s sporting history is filled with turning points—from Dhyan Chand’s hockey brilliance and Milkha Singh’s runs to today’s badminton, wrestling, and boxing stars. However, she warned that past glory alone cannot secure the future. “The answer lies in grassroots development,” she said, calling for structured training and modern support systems.

Concluding her address, Usha urged collective effort to make sport a way of life. “One athlete can inspire a nation, but a nation that embraces sport can inspire the world,” she said.