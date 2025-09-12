Kempkeri Lake Revamp Stalled for Years, Residents Grow Impatient

Kempkeri Lake’s long-awaited revamp remains stalled, leaving residents frustrated despite major development work.

Hubballi



The long-awaited development of Old Hubballi’s Kempkeri Lake, initiated in 2019 with a budget of Rs 8 crore from various departments, has faced repeated delays despite significant progress. Situated on Karwar Road, about 5 km from the city center, Kempkeri Lake has been under transformation into a recreational spot. The development, funded by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) and the Department of Tourism, has yet to be opened to the public.

The lake’s landscape has undergone major changes, including the addition of an open-air theatre, walking paths, three footbridges, two viewpoints, and facilities for jetting and boating. Additional electricity poles have also been installed to enhance its appeal.

Shabbuddin, a resident of Old Hubballi, stated that the lake’s development was a long-standing demand from locals. “We were promised this would become a picnic spot, and the work started many years ago. Most of it is complete, but authorities haven’t yet opened it,” he said. He added that although a green environment has been created around the lake, it remains inaccessible to the public.

M Hosur, another resident, observed that people are currently visiting nearby spots such as Unkal Lake, Nrupatunga Hills, Sanjivini Park, and Indira Glass House for weekend outings. “Kempkeri Lake is being developed similarly. Authorities should complete the work and open it to the public,” he urged.

Hemanth Desalli, Assistant Director of the Tourism Department, confirmed that the tourism department had contributed around Rs 5 crore in 2018-19 towards the project. “We have requested a utilisation certificate from HDMC, but it has not yet been provided. Once the final work is complete, we will open the lake,” he assured.