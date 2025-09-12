Villagers Unite to Brighten Life of Blind Couple

Villagers Unite Love

Raichur

For Rangappa, a visually challenged man from Yermarus village, life changed forever at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk. Having recently married, he now hopes to start his own business. “Some time ago, I was standing at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk to cross the road. I asked a person named Mallu to help me, and also requested if he could find me a companion. He said he would try his best,” Rangappa said during his wedding reception.

Mallu introduced Rangappa to Nagaraj, who took the lead in finding him a bride, Narayanamma, also visually challenged, from Doddakannahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district. “Nagaraj enquired about my job and arranged my wedding with Narayanamma at Doddakallahalli. Municipal Corporation member Narasa Reddy oversaw the entire programme,” Rangappa said, expressing his gratitude. With no parents or siblings to support him, Rangappa relied on his extended family and villagers.

Narasa Reddy, who played a key role in uniting the community, said, “Rangappa is my distant relative. His parents have passed away, and his mother died three years ago. He had been trying to find a companion, and by the grace of God, he is entering marital life.” The wedding was followed by a reception at Yermarus, where villagers gathered to bless the newlyweds.

“I hope visually challenged people from economically weaker sections receive support from society as well as the government to lead a respectful and dignified life. I also have a desire to start my own business, and those who arranged this wedding have assured me they will guide me,” Rangappa said.