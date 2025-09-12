Friday, September 12, 2025
HomeStateADC V Abhishek Urges Students to Embrace Sports
State

ADC V Abhishek Urges Students to Embrace Sports

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
15

CH News

Shivamogga
Sports help strengthen both physical and mental abilities while teaching discipline in life, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) V Abhishek, emphasizing the need to give more encouragement to sports. He was speaking during the inauguration of the 2025-26 Bangalore Rural Division Level Dasara Sports Meet, held at the city’s indoor stadium on Friday, organized jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department.

“Sports is not just about winning or losing; it fosters brotherhood and human qualities. It also teaches discipline, so we should view sports not merely as a game but as an integral part of life,” he said.

Abhishek added that along with curricular activities, extracurricular activities like sports are essential for students’ overall development. “When students seek jobs in the future, their marks are considered alongside extracurricular activities, including sports. Therefore, students should actively participate in sports at the state, national, and international levels, bringing glory to the country. The department will provide necessary encouragement and training for this,” he stated.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer Hanuma Nayak advised participants to accept victory and defeat equally. Teams from eight districts are taking part in the sports event, and he wished everyone enthusiastic participation and success.

Assistant Director of the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Rekhyanayak, Chief Athletics Trainer Balappa Mane, department staff, and athletes were also present at the programme.

Previous article
Villagers Unite to Brighten Life of Blind Couple
Next article
No Takers for Stalls at NWKRTC Bus Stands
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.