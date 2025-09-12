ADC V Abhishek Urges Students to Embrace Sports

CH News

Shivamogga

Sports help strengthen both physical and mental abilities while teaching discipline in life, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) V Abhishek, emphasizing the need to give more encouragement to sports. He was speaking during the inauguration of the 2025-26 Bangalore Rural Division Level Dasara Sports Meet, held at the city’s indoor stadium on Friday, organized jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department.

“Sports is not just about winning or losing; it fosters brotherhood and human qualities. It also teaches discipline, so we should view sports not merely as a game but as an integral part of life,” he said.

Abhishek added that along with curricular activities, extracurricular activities like sports are essential for students’ overall development. “When students seek jobs in the future, their marks are considered alongside extracurricular activities, including sports. Therefore, students should actively participate in sports at the state, national, and international levels, bringing glory to the country. The department will provide necessary encouragement and training for this,” he stated.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer Hanuma Nayak advised participants to accept victory and defeat equally. Teams from eight districts are taking part in the sports event, and he wished everyone enthusiastic participation and success.

Assistant Director of the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Rekhyanayak, Chief Athletics Trainer Balappa Mane, department staff, and athletes were also present at the programme.