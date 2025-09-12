No Takers for Stalls at NWKRTC Bus Stands

Hubballi

As many as 51 stalls constructed at NWKRTC-owned bus stands across nine divisions of the Kittur Karnataka region have remained vacant for an average of about three years. No bidders participated in tenders floated in the past. Now, NWKRTC plans to allot the stalls without a tender process, allowing interested parties to submit rents higher than the limited rent fixed by the corporation.

Suresh, a businessman from Gadag, told media on Friday that the minimum rent fixed by NWKRTC is higher than what business can sustain. Rent was even higher during the pandemic years, and the increase in the number of stalls at some bus stands has caused competition among shops selling the same commodities, resulting in losses for both, he noted.

Social activist Lingaraj Dharwad Shettar observed that more than two shops sell bakery items at the new bus stand. “Sometimes, a single party can manage two shops successfully. But if different parties sell the same products, both suffer. Shops should be categorised, for example, stationery, bakery, fruits, books, etc.,” he suggested.

Veeranna Menasagi, a shopkeeper from Navalgund, highlighted that many stalls lack basic amenities. “Bus stands like Konnur and Kerur are poorly maintained, and passengers hesitate to buy anything there. Higher deposits and rents also contribute to stalls remaining vacant,” he added.

NWKRTC sources said the minimum rent will be decided based on the town or city’s market rates and previous tender rents. Sometimes, branded companies participate in tenders, hike the rent, and vacate when profits fail, affecting future bidders, they explained.