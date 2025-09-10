‘Can’t Dance With Tears in Our Eyes’: Kuki-Zo Groups Oppose Welcome Ceremony for PM Modi in Manipur

Displaced families urge Prime Minister to meet victims of ethnic violence instead of attending grand events

IMPHAL

Several Kuki-Zo organisations on Wednesday voiced opposition to a welcome ceremony planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13 for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.

The Imphal Hmar Displaced Committee urged Modi to meet survivors in relief camps rather than take part in celebrations. “Our mourning is not yet over, our tears are not yet dried, our wounds are not yet healed. We cannot dance with joy,” it said in a statement.

The Gangte Students’ Organisation in Churachandpur echoed the sentiment, warning that the proposed welcome event overlooked the pain of thousands still displaced. However, it noted that the PM’s visit could help victims express grievances and begin healing.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex Kuki body, said Modi should indeed be welcomed but stressed the need for “justice and recognition of the Kuki-Zo people’s collective aspirations.” It reiterated demands for a political solution, warning that temporary relief would not bring lasting peace.

Meitei groups also highlighted concerns. A women’s collective, Imagi Meira, urged Modi to direct officials to guarantee safe passage for Meiteis along national highways. Villagers in Imphal East said the PM’s presence could give them a chance to present their hardships directly.

Since May 2023, over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. The state remains under President’s Rule, with its assembly in suspended animation.