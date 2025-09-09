NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice-President of India

NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan has been elected as India’s 15th Vice-President, defeating opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy

New Delhi

NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan was elected as India’s 15th Vice-President on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, defeating opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy. Announcing the results at the Parliament House, Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Pramod Chandra Mody said Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes, while Reddy received 300 votes. The announcement confirmed some cross-voting in favor of the NDA candidate, with BJP leaders claiming that at least 15 opposition MPs supported Radhakrishnan, despite the Congress asserting that its 315 MPs voted in unison.

The vice-presidential election witnessed a 98.2% turnout, with 767 MPs casting their ballots. Out of these, 752 votes were declared valid, while 15 votes were invalid. Additionally, one postal ballot was canceled as the MP declined to cast it.

The election was necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21. The electoral college for the Vice-President consists of 788 members, including 245 from the Rajya Sabha, 543 from the Lok Sabha, and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha. Currently, the strength of the electoral college stands at 781 due to six vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha.

Radhakrishnan’s victory marks the continuation of the NDA’s representation in the country’s second-highest constitutional office. Mr. Mody officially declared, “I declare C.P. Radhakrishnan elected to the post of Vice President of India, and the results will be communicated to the Election Commission.” Radhakrishnan will assume office following the formal swearing-in, joining the long line of leaders who have held this prestigious position in India’s parliamentary framework.