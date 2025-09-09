MLC Fund Fairness

MLCs urged to fund constituencies equally

A meeting was held on Tuesday with members of the ruling party’s Legislative Council, focusing on the allocation of funds for constituency development across the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of equitable distribution of development resources and requested that the MLCs consider using a portion of the Rs 8,000 crore earmarked for MLAs to support projects in their constituencies as well.

The Rs 8,000 crore budget allocation allows MLAs to carry out development works in their respective constituencies, including infrastructure upgrades, community welfare programs, and public service initiatives. The Chief Minister highlighted that MLCs should follow a similar model to ensure that citizens across all areas benefit from government-led development programs.

Siddaramaiah also mentioned that a meeting with Bengaluru city MLAs will be held on Wednesday, following earlier discussions with district MLAs to streamline fund utilization. The aim is to ensure that both urban and rural constituencies receive adequate support for essential projects, ranging from road improvements and public facilities to education and healthcare initiatives.

The Chief Minister assured the Legislative Council members that their Input will be considered while planning allocations, encouraging collaborative efforts to optimize the use of funds. Authorities stressed the need for transparency, accountability, and proper monitoring of all development activities undertaken using the allocated budget. The meeting reflects the state government’s commitment to balanced and efficient development, ensuring that both MLAs and MLCs play an active role in enhancing infrastructure and services in their constituencies.