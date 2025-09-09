‘Give Me Poison, Can’t Live in Jail’: Actor Darshan Complains of Unbearable Custody Conditions

The actor, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, told the judge his health was deteriorating in jail, but the court firmly rejected his plea.

BENGALURU

Kannada actor Darshan, accused in the abduction and murder of fan Renukaswamy, on Tuesday shocked the court by pleading for poison, saying he could no longer bear the conditions in jail. Appearing via video conference before the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court, Darshan claimed he had not seen sunlight for days, that fungus had developed on his hands, and his clothes smelled foul.

“I can’t live like this anymore. Please, just give me poison. Life here has become unbearable,” Darshan told the judge. When he repeated his plea, the judge firmly replied, “Such things cannot be done. That is not possible.”

Darshan was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly orchestrating the abduction and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy of Chitradurga, who had reportedly sent obscene messages to Darshan’s associate Pavithra Gowda. Police allege the victim was tortured in a shed in Bengaluru before his body was dumped in a drain.

The actor was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in December 2024, but the Supreme Court cancelled it on August 14, 2025, citing concerns of witness tampering and directing that he receive no special treatment. He was re-arrested and has since remained in judicial custody.

On Tuesday, the court also heard discharge petitions of co-accused numbers 13 and 14, while September 19 was fixed as the date for framing charges. Darshan’s separate plea for a bed, mattress, and to avoid transfer to Ballari prison will be heard later in the day.