Free coaching program for PU science students

As promised in the 2025–26 budget, free coaching for NEET, CET, and JEE entrance examinations will begin on Tuesday for Pre-University (PU) science stream students, announced City Municipal Council President K. Sheshadri (Shashi).

Addressing a press conference at the council office, Sheshadri said the initiative was introduced in the budget following repeated requests from students and parents seeking affordable guidance for competitive exams. The program will be formally inaugurated at 11 am on Tuesday at Ambedkar Bhavan in the city.

Sheshadri highlighted that many students from poor and middle-class families face challenges in accessing expensive private coaching. In response, the council has partnered with Akka IAS Academy to provide free coaching for first- and second-year PU science students. He urged students to make the most of this opportunity, emphasizing that the initiative will continue annually.

Commissioner Dr. Jayanna detailed that the program will commence on September 10 with daily two-hour sessions covering Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. For first-year students, training will run for eight months, while from next year, it will extend to ten months. Classes will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Government Girls PU College, with timings subject to change based on feedback from students and parents.

All PU science students in the taluk are eligible. Regular test series and assessments will be conducted to track progress. Initially, arrangements are made for 150 students, with the capacity to accommodate more if needed. Vice President Ayesha Banu, councillor Narasimha, officials, and staff were present at the announcement.