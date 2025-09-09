GBA reviews land acquisition for tunnel project

In a significant step towards the construction of a new tunnel road under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) jurisdiction, a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at Room 313 of the Vidhana Soudha to discuss land acquisition procedures. The session was chaired by Tushar Giri Nath, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, who provided necessary directives to streamline the process.

The meeting brought together key officials, Including BDA Commissioner Manivannan, Bismail Technical Director Prahlad, and representatives from other relevant departments. Discussions focused on securing the required land parcels efficiently while adhering to legal and procedural frameworks, ensuring minimal disruption to residents and ongoing urban projects.

Officials were instructed to identify all land plots critical to the tunnel road alignment and prepare detailed acquisition plans, including timely compensation for affected parties. The session emphasized coordination between multiple agencies, particularly the urban development department and technical divisions, to expedite approvals and maintain project timelines.

The Chief Secretary also highlighted the Importance of thorough documentation and transparent processes to prevent delays and disputes during acquisition. Technical teams were advised to conduct detailed surveys and submit reports on potential hurdles, environmental impact, and mitigation measures.

The meeting concluded with a roadmap for phased land acquisition and project execution, reflecting the GBA’s commitment to improving Bengaluru’s road infrastructure while ensuring compliance with administrative protocols. Authorities agreed to maintain close monitoring and regular progress updates to the higher administration, reinforcing accountability and efficiency in implementing the tunnel road project.