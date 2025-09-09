Wednesday, September 10, 2025
HomeCityGBA reviews land acquisition for tunnel project
City

GBA reviews land acquisition for tunnel project

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
123

In a significant step towards the construction of a new tunnel road under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) jurisdiction, a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at Room 313 of the Vidhana Soudha to discuss land acquisition procedures. The session was chaired by Tushar Giri Nath, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, who provided necessary directives to streamline the process.

The meeting brought together key officials, Including BDA Commissioner Manivannan, Bismail Technical Director Prahlad, and representatives from other relevant departments. Discussions focused on securing the required land parcels efficiently while adhering to legal and procedural frameworks, ensuring minimal disruption to residents and ongoing urban projects.

Officials were instructed to identify all land plots critical to the tunnel road alignment and prepare detailed acquisition plans, including timely compensation for affected parties. The session emphasized coordination between multiple agencies, particularly the urban development department and technical divisions, to expedite approvals and maintain project timelines.

The Chief Secretary also highlighted the Importance of thorough documentation and transparent processes to prevent delays and disputes during acquisition. Technical teams were advised to conduct detailed surveys and submit reports on potential hurdles, environmental impact, and mitigation measures.

The meeting concluded with a roadmap for phased land acquisition and project execution, reflecting the GBA’s commitment to improving Bengaluru’s road infrastructure while ensuring compliance with administrative protocols. Authorities agreed to maintain close monitoring and regular progress updates to the higher administration, reinforcing accountability and efficiency in implementing the tunnel road project.

Previous article
Free coaching program for PU science students
Next article
Ex-MLA Loses Rs 30 Lakh digitally
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.