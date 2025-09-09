Fourth train boosts yellow line metro

With a fourth train added, Yellow Line services will run every 19 minutes, instead of 25 earlier.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has officially inducted the fourth train set on the Yellow Line, beginning operations from September 10, 2025. This development is expected to significantly reduce waiting times and improve travel efficiency for daily commuters along the busy corridor.

With the addition of the fourth train, Yellow Line services will now operate at a frequency of one train every 19 minutes, compared to the earlier 25-minute intervals. This change is aimed at easing congestion during peak hours and providing smoother, faster travel for passengers commuting between key stations.

Commercial services on the Yellow Line run from Monday to Saturday, with the first train departing at 6:00 AM. The BMRCL has emphasized that the new schedule will enhance connectivity and reduce crowding, particularly at major interchange points and densely populated areas along the line. Officials from BMRCL have confirmed that all operational and safety protocols have been completed ahead of the train’s launch. Staff training, signaling adjustments, and trial runs were conducted to ensure seamless integration with the existing service.

Passengers can expect a more convenient and efficient travel experience, as the increased train frequency reduces waiting times and helps manage passenger flow more effectively. BMRCL has also advised commuters to stay updated on schedules and follow safety guidelines while using metro services. This expansion is part of BMRCL’s broader initiative to strengthen Bengaluru’s public transport network, ensuring reliable, frequent, and comfortable metro services as the city’s population and travel demands continue to grow.