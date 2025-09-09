Delhi’s Subzi Mandi Building Collapse: 22 Rescued, Locals Blame Negligence

NEW DELHI

A four-storey building collapsed in Punjabi Basti, Subzi Mandi, north Delhi, in the early hours of Tuesday, damaging two adjoining structures and trapping over 20 people. Rescue teams, including NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, and police, safely evacuated 22 residents, with a few sustaining minor injuries.

Officials said the building had been declared unsafe by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and was unoccupied, but locals alleged repeated warnings were ignored. They said structural disputes among owners and lack of timely repair turned the property into a hazard. Several vehicles were also damaged in the congested lane.

Residents expressed anger at both the owners and civic authorities, claiming lives were spared only because the collapse occurred at night. Many demanded accountability and compensation for losses running into lakhs. Police confirmed prior intimation to MCD about the dilapidated condition, while investigations into lapses are underway.