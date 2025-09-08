Maddur Violence: Stern Action Against the Guilty – N. Cheluvarayaswamy

Maddur

Regarding the violence that broke out during the Ganesh Visarjan (idol immersion) in Maddur, Agriculture and District In-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy stated that a thorough investigation would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Speaking to media persons on Monday at the Maddur Guest House, he said that 21 individuals had already been arrested and interrogated immediately after the incident occurred.

A high-level investigation is underway, and the police department has appointed the Inspector General (IG) along with 8 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to carry out the inquiry from all possible angles. A detailed report will be prepared and submitted to the Honorable Chief Minister at the earliest, he added.

He further stated that the investigation would also look into whether there was any political motive behind the violence during the Maddur Ganapati Visarjan. There will be no bias or favoritism—stern action will be taken against those responsible.

He emphasized that Mandya district has a proud legacy in both the freedom struggle and the Cauvery water movement, and that such incidents are unfortunate. He made it clear that the government will not indulge in politics in the name of religion, and that religious organizations should not fall prey to any political provocation.

Present during the event were MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, District Commissioner Dr. Kumar, and Zilla Panchayat CEO Nandini V.K.R.

PM Modi Condemns Terrorism After Jerusalem Attack Kills 6

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack in Jerusalem, while extending condolences to the families of the shooting victims.

“Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Modi said in a post on X.

He further stated that India condemns “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.” The Prime Minister added that the country “stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism”.

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a shooting attack in east Jerusalem on Monday. The Israel emergency service said that “terrorists” involved in the attack were neutralised. The incident took place in Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in the morning.