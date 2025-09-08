Dr. Patil Pays Floral Tribute to Basavanna Statue in London

London/Bengaluru

Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Livelihood, and Raichur District Incharge, offered floral tributes to the statue of social reformer Basaveshwara installed on the banks of the river Thames in London, United Kingdom.

The 10th anniversary of the Basaveshwara statue in London is scheduled to be held on April 18, 2026. On behalf of the Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation president Dr Neeraj Patil, an official invitation was handed over to the Minister for extending to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka to participate in the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil said that an invitation has also been extended to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds deep faith in Basava philosophy. “It is my earnest request that both our leaders take part in the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the unveiling of the statue of our revered Basavanna, who brought about a revolution in Karnataka. We expect their gracious presence,” he stated.

The Minister added that Basaveshwara’s Vachanas (sayings) are extremely relevant even today and continue to guide society in building a just and equal order.

The statue of Basaveshwara was unveiled on November 14, 2015, by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Also present on the occasion were Higher Education Minister Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, MLC Manjunath Bhandari, and members of the local Kannada community.