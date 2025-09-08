Government of Karnataka strengthens advanced manufacturing and semiconductor ecosystem during Hon’ble Minister M.B. Patil’s visit to Japan

Bengaluru

The Government of Karnataka, under the leadership of Shri M.B. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, continued its efforts to position Karnataka as a global hub for semiconductors, electronics, and advanced manufacturing during his ongoing visit to Japan.

Shri Patil, accompanied by senior officials including Shri Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Smt. Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, held strategic meetings with Tokyo Electron, Mitsubishi Electric, Honda, Yokogawa Electric, and Restar to strengthen partnerships and explore new investments in Karnataka.

Meeting with Tokyo Electron

The company informed that it has already established a development base in Bengaluru, focusing on the discovery of new materials and enhancing production efficiency—marking a significant milestone in India’s semiconductor journey. The delegation showcased Karnataka’s deep semiconductor ecosystem and highly skilled talent pool, positioning the state as a natural choice for Tokyo Electron’s future growth. Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement to explore further collaboration.

Meeting with Honda

Shri M.B. Patil and the delegation held discussions with Honda’s leadership, led by Noriya Kaihara, Director, Executive Vice President, and Representative Executive Officer. Honda shared that its Narsapura two-wheeler plant in Karnataka, producing more than 2.4 million vehicles annually, is the company’s largest in India. Importantly, Honda informed that its first electric two-wheeler production base in India will be set up in Bangalore. An investment of INR 600 crore, aligned with the Global Investors Meet MoU signed with the Government of Karnataka, will be grounded shortly. The delegation urged Honda to explore expanded investments beyond the two-wheeler segment, assuring full state support.

Meeting with Mitsubishi Electric

The Karnataka delegation reviewed Mitsubishi Electric’s operations in India and highlighted opportunities for expansion in the state. Mitsubishi shared details of its presence in Karnataka across computerized numerical controllers, elevators, UPS, and chillers manufacturing. Discussions focused on strengthening the capital equipment ecosystem, with the Government of Karnataka assuring full support for Mitsubishi’s ongoing and future operations while encouraging the company to expand its investments in the state.

Meeting with Yokogawa Electric

With a strong presence in Bangalore employing over 2,000 people, Yokogawa Electric reaffirmed its positive experience of operating in Karnataka. The company shared that it will soon reach capacity in its existing facilities and will explore expansion opportunities in the state. The delegation outlined the benefits under Karnataka’s New Industrial Policy 2025-2030, assuring best-in-class incentives and full support to reinforce the state’s role as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology-driven industries.

Meeting with Restar

Restar Holdings, a key Japanese player in electronics and semiconductor solutions, discussed opportunities to strengthen the electronics value chain in Karnataka. The delegation urged the company to initiate EMS (electronics manufacturing services) operations in Bangalore. Restar shared that it is entering into a joint venture with an Indian partner to establish distribution operations in India. The Government of Karnataka assured full support to Restar in its upcoming ventures and encouraged the company to consider future expansion in the state.

The visit is part of the Government of Karnataka’s broader efforts to attract high-value investments from Japan, reinforcing the state’s position as India’s leading destination for advanced industries and innovation.