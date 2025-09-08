Key Highlights of the Guarantee Schemes Review Meeting Chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru
- A total of ₹97,813 crore has been spent so far under the five guarantee schemes. Of this:
- Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: ₹50,005 crore disbursed to 1.24 crore beneficiaries.
- Gruha Jyoti Scheme: ₹18,139 crore disbursed to 1.64 crore beneficiaries.
- Yuva Nidhi Scheme: ₹623 crore disbursed to 2.55 lakh beneficiaries.
- Shakti Scheme: ₹13,903 crore spent on 544 crore beneficiaries (bus rides).
- Anna Bhagya Scheme: ₹11,821.17 crore spent on 72.02 crore beneficiaries.
- Lists of deceased beneficiaries must be updated monthly at the panchayat level and shared with concerned banks. Names of deceased persons must be removed from beneficiary rolls.
- Panchayats must ensure timely addition and deletion of beneficiaries at the local level.
- The Chief Minister directed officials to address confusion regarding eligibility of GST return filers under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.
- Ineligible BPL cardholders should be identified and their cards cancelled at the panchayat level. The set criteria must be strictly enforced.
- Strict measures should be taken to prevent black-marketing of rice supplied under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Feasibility of distributing alternate food grains region-wise, in place of rice, should be examined.
- The CM stressed that guarantee scheme benefits must reach only eligible beneficiaries and urged officials to work in a campaign mode to ensure this.