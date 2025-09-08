Minister Boseraju Announces Astronaut–Student Interaction at U.R. Rao Hall

Bengaluru

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju announced that an interactive programme with astronaut Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla will soon be held at U.R. Rao Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. The initiative is being jointly organised by ISRO, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP), and the Department of Science and Technology.

The Minister said that ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan had responded positively to the government’s request and expressed gratitude for the support. As per the agreement, astronaut Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla of the Axiom-4 mission will engage with students in a special interaction session at the Planetarium.

The event will offer students from high schools and government schools in Bengaluru and nearby districts the rare opportunity to interact directly with an astronaut. For students in other parts of the state, the programme will be streamed live through Regional Science Centres.

Highlighting the significance, Minister Boseraju said such initiatives inspire children towards science, research, and space exploration. Karnataka has always been at the forefront of science and technology, and programmes like these help nurture curiosity and innovative thinking.

“Our government is committed to fostering a scientific mindset among children. This rare opportunity to interact with an astronaut will motivate students to pursue careers in space science and technology,” the Minister added.

The programme will be organised shortly in collaboration with ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre, Bengaluru.