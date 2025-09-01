BMTC drivers clash on busy city road

In a shocking incident that disrupted traffic and angered passengers, two BMTC drivers stopped their buses in the middle of the road and engaged in a heated altercation on Kanteerava Studio Road. Eyewitnesses reported that the argument between the drivers quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, leaving passengers stranded inside the stationary buses. Despite repeated pleas from commuters to move the vehicles aside and resume the journey, both drivers ignored the requests and continued their quarrel.

Videos recorded by passengers and bystanders show the two drivers shouting at each other and creating chaos on the busy stretch. The footage, now circulating on social media, has sparked widespread criticism of BMTC staff conduct, with many citizens questioning the accountability and discipline of the transport corporation.

Irate passengers can be heard in the video asking, “If you fight like this, whom should we complain to? Why did you stop the bus in the middle of the road instead of pulling it aside?” The unexpected drama not only inconvenienced daily commuters but also caused traffic congestion in the area.

BMTC officials have reportedly taken note of the incident after the videos went viral. Sources within the corporation said that an inquiry will be initiated to identify the drivers and disciplinary action will be taken as per service rules. The incident has once again raised concerns over driver training, stress management, and passenger safety in Bengaluru’s public transport system, which carries lakhs of commuters every day.