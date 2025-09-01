BWSSB launches Annapoorna scheme for workers

In a first-of-its-kind welfare initiative, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has rolled out the Jalamandali Annapoorna Scheme to support its sanitation workforce. The programme, formally launched on Monday under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, aims to provide breakfast allowances to nearly 700 sanitation workers serving the city’s 11 lakh water and sewerage connections.

Under the scheme, each worker will receive a monthly allowance of ₹1,500, credited directly into their bank accounts through a smart card system developed in collaboration with Axis Bank. This translates to ₹50 per day, or about ₹18,000 annually per worker. BWSSB estimates the annual expenditure of the scheme at ₹1.26 crore, with a monthly outlay of ₹10.5 lakh. BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasad Manohar said the initiative was designed not only to provide nutritious meals but also to uphold the dignity, health, and economic independence of the city’s sanitation staff. “This project is a blend of technology and humanity. By directly transferring funds, workers can choose their own meals, making the benefit more practical and empowering,” he noted.

The smart cards were distributed to employees during the launch event. Officials highlighted that while many urban local bodies across India provide meal support for sanitation workers, BWSSB’s adoption of a digital transfer model sets a new precedent. The board has indicated that more welfare measures will follow, aiming to strengthen social security for its frontline workforce, whose daily efforts ensure uninterrupted water supply and sanitation for Bengaluru’s residents.