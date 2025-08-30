India’s first tempered glass manufacturing facility inaugurated in Noida

India is scaling up its electronics manufacturing ecosystem to achieve global leadership by producing every key component for mobile devices and laptops within the country.

India is strengthening its position as a global electronics manufacturing hub by aiming to produce every critical component used in mobile phones, laptops, and servers, including chips and cover glasses, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of India’s first tempered glass manufacturing facility for mobile devices in Noida, the minister emphasized that the country is building world-class capabilities to deliver high-quality products for both domestic and international markets. The facility, set up by Optiemus Electronics in collaboration with US-based Corning Incorporated, will produce premium tempered glass under the globally recognized Engineered by Corning brand.

Vaishnaw highlighted that over the past 11 years, electronics manufacturing in India has expanded six-fold, achieving a production value of ₹11.5 lakh crore, with exports crossing ₹3 lakh crore and generating direct and indirect employment for nearly 2.5 million people. He noted that indigenous production of tempered glass is a significant milestone in the success of the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision and a step closer to achieving self-reliance in electronics.

The minister also shared that a Made-in-India chip will be launched soon, marking another breakthrough in the sector. He underlined India’s growing strength in research and design, citing an IIT Madras-incubated startup that has successfully developed the country’s first microcontroller, which will soon be integrated into Indian products.

With India’s GDP growing at 7.8% in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, Vaishnaw urged the youth to work towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, stressing that global markets now look to India with high expectations.

Pankaj Mahindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), said that the tempered glass segment, being highly labor-intensive, offers India a tremendous opportunity to not only cater to its domestic needs but also emerge as a leading exporter.